Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $198.23 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,183 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 4.4% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $198,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded down $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.30 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.75. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.