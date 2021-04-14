Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,957,302 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,957,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,064,000. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance makes up about 2.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.11% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Shares of TPGY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 12,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 195,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,874,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 88,501 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365 in the last three months.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

