USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in USA Truck by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

