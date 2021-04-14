Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.