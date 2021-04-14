Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $204.77 million and $19.76 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai's total supply is 224,424,006 coins. Vai's official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

