Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

