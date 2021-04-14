Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 16,450 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,450 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,928,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

