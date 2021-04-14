Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,214. The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

