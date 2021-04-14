Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lessened by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 14.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.68. 14,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $228.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $205.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

