VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) & InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Head to Head Review

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines and InflaRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 3 1 3.25 InflaRx 0 3 5 0 2.63

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.38%. InflaRx has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 203.71%. Given InflaRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -2,837.73% -36.69% -28.29% InflaRx N/A -39.58% -35.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and InflaRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $2.22 million 331.81 -$54.81 million ($0.46) -6.30 InflaRx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -1.66

VBI Vaccines has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats InflaRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the presentation of viruses to elicit a human immune system. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates, such as VBI-2902 and VBI-2901. In addition, it engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. The company primarily serves physicians and pharmacists through direct sales. It has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. The company also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration with Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases. It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

