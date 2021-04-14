Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VCAP traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.64). 4,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vector Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

