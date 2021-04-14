Vector Capital Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.43 (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON VCAP traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.64). 4,136 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vector Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 37.02 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).
Vector Capital Company Profile
