VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 476,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

