VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Critical Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

VIA optronics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A Sumco 8.68% 7.32% 4.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $153.70 million 1.87 -$13.17 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.75 billion 2.65 $302.23 million $2.01 24.87

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Summary

Sumco beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

