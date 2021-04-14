Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $33.58 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.37 or 0.00422050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,876 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

