Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,531.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period.

NYSE PPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,250. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

