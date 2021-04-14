Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,823 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,209. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

