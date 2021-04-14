Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 11,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,911. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

