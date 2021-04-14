Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,482. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

