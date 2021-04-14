Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $274.59. 17,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $275.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

