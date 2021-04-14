Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,105. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

