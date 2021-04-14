Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. 13,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

