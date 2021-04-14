Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

