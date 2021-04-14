Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.76. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $914.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $6,375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

