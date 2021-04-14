Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,496. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

