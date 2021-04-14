Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 7,606 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

