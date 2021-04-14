Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 40,108 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,108 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 482,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,048.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $121,803,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $151.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.