Wells Fargo & Company Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $215.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.54. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $96.42 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

