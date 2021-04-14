Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.33. 10,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,685. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

