Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.97. 863,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,509.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $664.37 and a 200-day moving average of $629.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

