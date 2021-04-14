WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 195.3% in March

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the March 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,288. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

