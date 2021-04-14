Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 9,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,428. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.