XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

XPeng stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 186,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,944,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

