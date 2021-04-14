Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 105.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 104,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

