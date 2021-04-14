Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,781. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

