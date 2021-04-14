Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $591.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.40 million and the lowest is $522.50 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $615.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $3,545,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

