Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $837.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $10,676,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 645,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

