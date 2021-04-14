Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $78.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.46 million and the highest is $87.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $310.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.