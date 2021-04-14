Zacks: Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report sales of $201.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $179.37 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $218.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $988.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 82,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,520. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $114.83.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

