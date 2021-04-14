Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,460. LKQ has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

