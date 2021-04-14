Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.96. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

