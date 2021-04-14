Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

