Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Hold

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Shares of Watford stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Watford news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Watford by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

