-$0.10 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 369,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,851. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

