$0.11 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after buying an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

