$0.13 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

