$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 426,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

