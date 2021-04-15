$0.45 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Umpqua reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Umpqua by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

