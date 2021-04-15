$0.99 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. ExlService posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,166. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,291 shares of company stock worth $6,112,913 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.