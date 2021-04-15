$11.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce sales of $11.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the highest is $11.15 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $78.29. 13,591,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

