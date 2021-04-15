2,573 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

